Preview for Asuka’s WWE Network Collection, Finn Balor Tweets Custom Balor Club Sneakers, More

– Above is a sneak peek at the WWE Network Collection for Asuka that premieres this coming Monday. As noted, the undefeated Empress of Tomorrow will make her RAW brand debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are currently in London, England doing media for the WWE 2K18 video game while Sin Cara is in Mexico on a promotional tour for WWE.

– Finn Balor tweeted the following look at these custom Balor Club sneakers designed by Nike this week. It appears these are the only pair created.