Preview For New WWE Women’s DVD

WWE will be releasing a 3-disc DVD set entitled “Then, Now, Forever: The Evolution of WWE’s Women’s Division” on June 25 and 26 in Europe and the U.S., respectively. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the promotional material:

“Much has changed since the days of Mae Young and the Fabulous Moolah. In the once-male-dominated world of sports entertainment.. women’s wrestling has evolved, and the ladies now stand eye-to-eye with their male counterparts. This was no small task, as it took years of revolutionary women doing extraordinary things to fully achieve.



From trailblazers like Alundra Blayze and Chyna… to pioneers like Lita and Trish Stratus… all the way to today’s awe-inspiring athletes such as Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka… the revolution was indeed televised, and you get to witness it all right here with some of the greatest and most groundbreaking women’s matches of all-time. From Wendi Richter to Ivory to Becky Lynch to Ronda Rousey… see how these amazing women helped shape the landscape of WWE today.”