Preview For Next Two Episodes Of Total Divas

The synopsis for the next two episodes of the seventh season of Total Divas on the E! Network when the show returns next month has been revealed, as seen below:

EPISODE 8

Nia confronts Alexa on her sketchy wedding plans and ruins the fun; Lana’s physical affection for women pushes Rusev to his limit as a husband; Carmella confronts Lana for messing with her career.

EPISODE 9

Nia faces her fears and braves a date with a NYC firefighter; Lana’s criticism of Nattie’s skills on the mic gets in Nattie’s head before her big SummerSlam match, forcing Nattie to do something drastic.