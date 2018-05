The first episode of the third season of “Total Bellas” will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. John Cena, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan, and Brie Bella will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis for the season premiere:



“Brie decides that she wants to join her sister and John in San Diego, but Bryan is not interested in moving; Nikki and John have an honest conversation about major life decisions; WWE clears Daniel to return to in-ring competition.”