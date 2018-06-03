Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Total Bellas

The third episode of the third season of “Total Bellas” will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. John Cena, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan, and Brie Bella will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis for the season premiere:



“Nikki leans on Brie, Bryan and the rest of the Bella Family for their unconditional love and support after shocking everyone and calling off the wedding from her fiancé, John Cena. Meanwhile Nikki and Brie must also continue to train and prepare for the Bella Twins big return to the WWE 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw.”