Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

WWE issued the following to hype tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network will feature a Gauntlet Match that will crown a #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Title:

Despite an impressive performance in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and a bold attack on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy was unable to maintain the weight necessary to compete on WWE 205 Live. As a result, General Manager Drake Maverick had no choice but to rescind Murphy’s title opportunity. However, Maverick is determined to present a challenger for Cedric Alexander’s WWE Cruiserweight Title at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. That opponent will be determined tonight in a Gauntlet Match!



The Gauntlet Match will test all who participate and prove which Superstar has the heart of a champion. Last week, Drew Gulak made it clear that he plans to force every competitor to tap out. And while Gulak said he was moving away from his rivalry with his former friend and tag team partner Tony Nese, The Premier Athlete revealed he is entering the Gauntlet Match and hopes to cross paths with Gulak during the Gauntlet Match.

Who else will compete for the opportunity of a lifetime to challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at the Greatest Royal Rumble event? Tune in tonight for the Cruiserweight Gauntlet Match at 10/9 C only on WWE 205 Live on the award-winning WWE Network.

