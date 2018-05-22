Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

205 Live General Manager Dave Maverick announced a match on Twitter for this week’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network that will see Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami in a singles match.



Also, the show will feature more on the feud between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. WWE sent out the following:

Is Buddy Murphy ready for Cedric Alexander?

Last week, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed that following NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy’s impressive performance against Mustafa Ali – coupled with his heated rivalry with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander – that the Australia native had earned the opportunity to challenge Alexander for the title on the May 29 episode of WWE 205 Live.



Since making his presence felt in the WWE Cruiserweight division, Buddy Murphy has shown his dedication to competing on WWE 205 Live by jumping at every opportunity presented and working hard to maintain the bodyweight necessary to qualify. Although he lost out on his first opportunity at the Greatest Royal Rumble event due to missing weight, Murphy immediately rebounded and locked his sights right back on Alexander’s coveted championship.



With just one week until the highly-anticipated contest, can Cedric Alexander maintain the momentum that has brought him unfettered success in recent months, or has Buddy Murphy figured out a way to shake The Soul of WWE 205 Live’s confidence?



Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!