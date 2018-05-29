Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

A new episode of 205 Live will air on the WWE Network tonight and will be headlined by Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defending his title against Buddy Murphy. WWE sent out the following to hype the show:

After working hard to make weight and enter the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Buddy Murphy has zeroed in on winning the coveted title and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Tonight, WWE’s “Best Kept Secret” will have his opportunity as he faces Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.



Although he lost out on his first title opportunity at the Greatest Royal Rumble event due to missing weight, Murphy immediately rebounded and battled the very Superstar that Alexander defeated to win the then-vacant championship at WrestleMania – Mustafa Ali. Murphy maintained his focus, defeating The Heart of 205 Live and proving to General Manager Drake Maverick that he was more than ready.



Alexander knows full well the size and strength advantage that his challenger possesses. However, the journeys the two Superstars have taken are similar – just as Murphy worked to make weight to compete in the Cruiserweight division, Alexander had done the same to participate in the Cruiserweight Classic. Alexander’s quest to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship wasn’t without its own setbacks, but he has proven to be one of the most resilient and competitive Superstars in WWE.



With the highly anticipated Cruiserweight Championship match just hours away, can Alexander maintain the momentum that has brought him unfettered success in recent months, or is Murphy’s dedication to completing his mission exactly what is needed to end The Age of Alexander?



