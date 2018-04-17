Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live, Linda McMahon News

– Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami face off against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado in a Tornado Tag Team Match on tonight’s episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.

– The following was sent out:

MCMAHON NAMED COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

Administrator of United States Small Business Administration to deliver commencement address May 4

Linda McMahon, Administrator of the United States Small Business Administration, will be the speaker for East Carolina University’s Spring Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

McMahon’s visit to ECU will wrap up a multi-city bus tour highlighting American entrepreneurship as part of National Small Business Week. During this annual event, the U.S. Small Business Administration recognizes small business owners and key support groups from all 50 states and the U.S. territories. This year’s events will include the bus tour, awards ceremonies and workshops in communities around the country, the first-ever Small Business Hackathon Challenge, and a three-day virtual conference for small business owners.

“The SBA’s mission and the message of National Small Business Week align perfectly with ECU’s efforts to promote and support small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Chancellor Cecil Staton. “Mrs. McMahon has also been a dedicated supporter of education; she and her husband, Vince, have endowed professorships in foreign languages and business at ECU.”

McMahon was appointed as SBA Administrator by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate in January 2017. She leads a team dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and ensuring that small businesses have the support and tools they need to succeed.

A native of New Bern and a graduate of ECU, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in French and her teaching certification, McMahon went on to become the co-founder and chief executive officer of WWE. She was instrumental in growing the organization from a regional entertainment business with 13 employees to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees.

“I am excited to be returning to eastern North Carolina and ECU, and for the opportunity to speak to a new generation of students who will be entering the workforce,” McMahon said. “Whether or not they will become part of America’s 30 million small businesses, they now have an opportunity to work hard to achieve success for themselves and to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

ECU’s Spring Commencement Ceremony will be held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. More than 5,500 students, including almost 4,000 undergraduates, are expected to receive their degrees this spring.