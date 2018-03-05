Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Milwaukee, WI at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– Asuka’s undefeated streak on the line against Nia Jax
– How will Ronda Rousey repay Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?
– Why didn’t Lesnar confront Reigns?
– Who will face The Miz at WrestleMania?
– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.
We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.