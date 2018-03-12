Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Brock Lesnar will confront Roman Reigns

– Can Bayley and Sasha Banks mend their fractured friendship?

– Will Ronda Rousey regret putting her hands on Stephanie McMahon?

– When will “The Ultimate Deletion” take place?

– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.