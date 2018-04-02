Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Finn Balor will battle Seth Rollins in a singles match.

– Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey will face off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the ring to promote their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

– Will Roman Reigns be ready for WrestleMania?

– Will The Undertaker respond to John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge?

– Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax until WrestleMania?

– Who is Braun Strowman’s partner?

– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.