Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Hartford, CT at the XL Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– WWE will hold the Superstar Shake-up on this episode.

– Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will take on The Revival to determine who will face The Bar at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event for the vacant Raw Tag Team Titles.

– Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a singles match has also been booked.

– Will Ronda Rousey face repercussions after attacking Stephanie McMahon again?

– Will Roman Reigns get his hands on Samoa Joe?

– Adding more matches to the Backlash card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.