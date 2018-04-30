Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– What’s next for Braun Strowman after monumental Greatest Royal Rumble Match win?
– The Era of Wokenness begins
– Who will dare step to Ronda Rousey?
– How will Roman Reigns react to losing to Brock Lesnar again?
– What’s next for Seth Rollins?
– Adding more matches to the Backlash card.
We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.