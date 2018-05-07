Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
– The fallout from the Backlash PPV.
– Has Roman Reigns earned another opportunity at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?
– Who will qualify for Money in the Bank?
– Will The “Yep!” Movement fold or focus?
– How will Bayley and Sasha Banks survive The Riott Squad on their own?
– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.
