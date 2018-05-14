Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades London, England at the O2 Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Two Raw opportunities remain for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Will Roman Reigns get retribution against Jinder Mahal?

– Who else will qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Title.

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.