Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– How will Sami Zayn “expose” Bobby Lashley?

– Will Roman Reigns’ destruction continue towards Jinder Mahal?

– Which Raw Superstars will join the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

– Who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins?

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.