Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Richmond, VA at the Richmond Coliseum for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Title against Jinder Mahal.

– There will be a last chance qualifying gauntlet match involving Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Bayley, and Dana Brooke.

– How will Nia Jax respond to Ronda Rousey’s threat?

– Is Braun Strowman destined to become Mr. Money in the Bank?

– What payback does Bobby Lashley have in store for Sami Zayn?

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.