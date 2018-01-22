Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw 25

WWE invades Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw 25. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– This is the Raw 25 Anniversary show.

– Roman Reigns defends the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

– How will Brock Lesnar and Kane respond to Braun Strowman?

– Several Legends and SmackDown stars slated to appear on the show. Here is the list of names:

MVP, Howard Finkel, Chris Jericho, Lilian Garcia, Jeff Hardy, The Brooklyn Brawler, Mark Henry, Jonathan Coachman, Christian, Trish Stratus, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long, Eric Bischoff, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter, John Laurinaitis, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Maryse, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

