Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

-The fallout from last week’s show.



– Has Dean Ambrose finally gotten inside Seth Rollins’ head?



– Natalya and Ruby Riott set the tables



– Heath Slater officially begins new career path



– Did Drew McIntyre’s assault on Finn Bálor change the WWE TLC landscape?



– Alexa Bliss to host pre-WWE TLC press conference



– Adding more matches to the card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.