Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s WWE Raw:

– The fallout from the TLC PPV.

– Mr. McMahon returns to WWE Raw

– Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler

– Who will be the first Superstars from Raw to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble?

– What will happen after Ronda Rousey’s rowdy actions in the SmackDown Women’s Triple Threat Match?

– The start of the feud between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar

– How will Seth Rollins react to losing the Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose?

– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

WWE invades Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.