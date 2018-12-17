Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s WWE Raw:
– The fallout from the TLC PPV.
– Mr. McMahon returns to WWE Raw
– Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler
– Who will be the first Superstars from Raw to enter the 2019 Royal Rumble?
– What will happen after Ronda Rousey’s rowdy actions in the SmackDown Women’s Triple Threat Match?
– The start of the feud between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar
– How will Seth Rollins react to losing the Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose?
– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.
WWE invades Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.