Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Miami, FL at the AmericanAirlines Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

— The fallout from last week’s show.

— Cedric Alexander will challenge Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Title.

— Brock Lesnar returns to WWE TV

— Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan coexist as tag team partners?

— WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Samoa Joe. Reigns will lose the title if he is disqualified.

— Who will face Hideo Itami next?

— Will new Superstars declare for the Royal Rumble Matches?

— Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.