Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– More build for the Universal Title feud

– Nia Jax will take on Asuka in a singles match

– How will Roman Reigns repay The Miz and The Miztourage?

– Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan get on the same page before the Royal Rumble event?

– Could Cedric Alexander be the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

– Will “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt collide?

– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.