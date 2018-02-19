Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville in a six-woman tag match.

– John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Elias, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz will compete in a Gauntlet Match.

– What will Braun Strowman break next?

– Nia Jax brutalizes best friends en route to Asuka

– Are The Revival closing in on the Raw Tag Team Championships?

– Does Alexa Bliss have an ally in Mickie James?

– Adding more matches to the Elimination Chamber card.

We will be providing live play-by-play coverage of Raw later tonight at 8 PM EST.