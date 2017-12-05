Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
— The fallout from last week’s show
— Charlotte Flair will take on Tamina
— Bobby Roode faces Baron Corbin
— Members of The New Day battles Rusev & Aiden English
— The Bludgeon Brothers’ reign of terror continues
— Will Sami Zayn face any consequences for his actions last week?
— Adding more matches to the Clash of Champions card
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.