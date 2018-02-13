Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Bakersfield, CA at the Rabobank Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler (winner added to the Fastlane PPV main event with WWE champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn)

– The New Day take on Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

– Bobby Roode issues a United States Open Challenge

– Charlotte Flair vs. Sarah Logan

– Adding more matches to the Fastlane card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.