Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch to battle The Riott Squad

– How will WWE Champion AJ Styles deal with his upcoming Fatal 5-Way Match?

– Is Bobby Roode’s U.S. Title reign in danger?

– Are The Bludgeon Brothers on the hunt for The Usos?

– Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will face off with The New Day with the winners challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane.

– Adding more matches to the Fastlane card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.