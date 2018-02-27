Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Naomi will take on Ruby Riott in a singles match.

– John Cena comes to SmackDown LIVE looking for a WrestleMania opportunity

– Sami Zayn battles Baron Corbin ahead of WWE Fastlane Fatal 5-Way

– The Usos and The New Day renew their rivalry ahead of WWE Fastlane

– Adding more matches to the Fastlane card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.