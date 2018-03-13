Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will make a WrestleMania announcement

– Asuka will appear on the show to follow up on her challenge to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– How have The Bludgeon Brothers changed the SmackDown Tag Team division?

– How will Randy Orton deal with the target on his back?

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura’s Road to WrestleMania begins

– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.