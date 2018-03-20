Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face any repercussions from Daniel Bryan for their attack on Shane McMahon?

– Is Jinder Mahal winning the United States Title a foregone conclusion?

– How will the SmackDown Women’s Division change after the arrival of Asuka?

– Will The Bludgeon Brothers’ punishment continue?

– Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have to watch each other’s back ahead of WrestleMania?

– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.