WWE invades Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Shane McMahon returns to SmackDown Live

– AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura to face Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

– Rusev battles Jinder Mahal days before U.S. Title Fatal 4-Way

– Charlotte Flair faces Natalya

– Adding more matches to the WrestleMania 34 card.

