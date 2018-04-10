Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– How will AJ Styles respond to Shinsuke Nakamura’s savage attack?
– What does the future hold for the leadership of SmackDown LIVE and the Superstar Shake-up?
Where does Charlotte go after beating Asuka?
– Who will be the light in The Bludgeon Brothers’ new age of darkness?
– Who might debut on SmackDown LIVE after WrestleMania?
– Adding more matches to the Backlash card.
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.