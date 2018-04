WWE invades Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– The Superstar Shake-up continues

– Will Shinsuke Nakamura continue to antagonize AJ Styles?

– Princess Mella’s reign begins

– Are The Usos ready for a bludgeoning?

– Adding more matches to the Backlash card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.