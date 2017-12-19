Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

— The fallout from last week’s show.

— The Usos would face Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match

— Dolph Ziggler will hold a celebration for winning the United States Title

— There will be a six-man tag team match that will see Randy Orton, AJ Styles, & Shinsuke Nakamura take on Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn.

— The New Day get ready for the holidays

— What’s next for Natalya after “turning her back” on the WWE Universe at Clash of Champions?

— Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.