Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– The Miz will host an edition of Miz TV with special guest Daniel Bryan
– More build for the AJ Styles – Shinsuke Nakamura feud
– Asuka and Becky Lynch against The Iconics
– Jimmy Uso takes on Rowan
– Charlotte Flair and Carmella sign the contract for their SmackDown Women’s Title rematch at WWE Backlash
– Adding more matches to the Backlash card
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.