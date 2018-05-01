Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Shinsuke Nakamura demands a public apology from AJ Styles

– Jeff Hardy appears on Miz TV

– Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Becky Lynch vs. Carmella & The Iconics in a six-woman tag team match

– Will Big Cass revel in ruining Daniel Bryan’s Greatest Royal Rumble moment?

– Adding more matches to the Backlash card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.