Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Baltimore, MD at the Royal Farms Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from the Backlash PPV.

– Paige will be opening the show.

– More on the AJ Styles – Shinsuke Nakamura feud.

– Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

– WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

– Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.