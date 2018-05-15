Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades London, England at the O2 Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– Former NXT Champion Andrade Almas will make his main roster debut
– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will host a Royal Mellabration
– The New Day will battle The Bar in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to battle for the right to choose the stipulation for Money in the Bank WWE Championship Match
– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.