Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades London, England at the O2 Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Former NXT Champion Andrade Almas will make his main roster debut

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will host a Royal Mellabration

– The New Day will battle The Bar in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to battle for the right to choose the stipulation for Money in the Bank WWE Championship Match

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.