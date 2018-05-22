Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Worcester, MA at the DCU Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Daniel Bryan will take on Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Joe next week on SmackDown Live in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

– Naomi vs. Sonya Deville in MITB qualifying match

– Lana vs. Billie Kay in MITB qualifying match

– Shinsuke Nakamura picks the stipulation for his match against AJ Styles at MITB

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.