Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Worcester, MA at the DCU Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– Daniel Bryan will take on Jeff Hardy with the winner facing Joe next week on SmackDown Live in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
– Naomi vs. Sonya Deville in MITB qualifying match
– Lana vs. Billie Kay in MITB qualifying match
– Shinsuke Nakamura picks the stipulation for his match against AJ Styles at MITB
– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.