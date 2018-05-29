Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– What’s next for AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of their Last Man Standing Match?

– Is Carmella ready for Asuka?

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger in a singles match

– The New Day battle The Miz & The Bar in Six-Man Tag Team action

– Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe to clash for final spot in Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Adding more matches to the Money in the Bank card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.