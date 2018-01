WWE invades Orlando, FL at the Amway Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

— The fallout from last week’s show.



— WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title bout.



— WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.



— WWE United States championship tournament match: Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English.



— Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.