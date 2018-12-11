Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight. This will serve as the go-home show for this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view event on in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Charlotte Flair meets Asuka in a WrestleMania Rematch

– The Usos and The Bar to clash in a Rap Battle hosted by The New Day

– Jeff Hardy to address Samoa Joe’s “public service announcement”

– Naomi goes one-on-one with Mandy Rose

– Adding more matches to the TLC card.