Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Laredo, TX at the Laredo Energy Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods as part of the United States Title tournament

– Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley as part of the United States Title tournament

– Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch will take on The Riott Squad.

– More build for the Handicap WWE Title Match

– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.