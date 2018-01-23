Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Bobby Roode will team up with The New Day to take on Jinder Mahal, Aiden English, and Rusev.

– Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

– Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

– Who will gain momentum heading into the 2018 Royal Rumble event?

– More build for the WWE Title Handicap Match.

– Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.