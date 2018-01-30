Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:
– The fallout from last week’s show.
– The Road to WrestleMania kicks off for Styles & Nakamura
– Who will be next in line for a United States Championship opportunity?
– What’s next for The Usos?
– How will Ronda Rousey’s arrival affect the women of Team Blue?
– Adding more matches to the Fastlane card.
We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.