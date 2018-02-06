Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

WWE invades Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– Bobby Roode will defend the United States Title against Rusev

– Charlotte Flair will battle Liv Morgan in a non-title match.

– Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Fastlane will headline this show.

– Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List

– Adding more matches to the Fastlane card.

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.