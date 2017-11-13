Preview For Tonight’s WWE 24 On Goldberg, Aiden English Video, WWE Trainer Turns 37

– Above is a new preview for the WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg that premieres tonight on the WWE Network after RAW.

– WWE trainer Sara Amato (Sara Del Rey) turns 37 years old today while former WCW star Ice Train turns 50.

– WWE posted this video of Aiden English interacting with the crowd at a recent WWE live event. English spent most of the recent European tour in the corner of Rusev.