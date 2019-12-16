Primo Colon Denies That He Failed A WWE Drug Test

As previously noted, WWE announced that Primo Colon was given a 30-day suspension for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy.

In an interview with primerahora.com, Colon denied that he failed a test. Here is what Colon said which was translated from Spanish:

“I was not on the road (on tour with the company), I was not scheduled for any event in the near future. I am in Puerto Rico when they call me suddenly, not to use me, but to travel for a doping test. I was ready to do it, but I told them that I was in Puerto Rico and that I was willing to go to a place (laboratory) that they chose to test me without any problem, without any discomfort. I was not going to pay for a trip to just get tested for doping.”

“There I didn’t hear anything from the company about it and I thought they were going to call me when they found a place to do the test. Almost two months pass and I get the letter that I am suspended, according to them, because I refused to take the test. And that is not correct. They took it as I was out of the country, but I was available.”

“I don’t want them to say that I failed to test positive because that is totally false and incorrect. They usually do their doping test at events, someone appears to collect the urine of fighters, employees, referees … to do their evaluation once a month. I did not [test] anything positive. I was in Puerto Rico. I have to clarify it because my reputation is worth more than any check.”

The article added that Colon will likely appeal the suspension.