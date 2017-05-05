Private Photos and Videos Of Former WWE Diva Leaked, Batista Reveals Who He’d Want To Face In WWE

– In addition to Paige and Charlotte Flair, former WWE Diva Victoria appears to be the latest victim of having her private photos posted online. While there were a few photos that were leaked a few months back, more photos and videos have surfaced over the past few days. As previously reported, several WWE female stars were victims of an online hacking strike in which the Cloud accounts of various celebrities were compromised.

– Batista recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast and talked about why WWE hasn’t brought him back. Here was what he said:

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Batista also said he misses wrestling but doesn’t miss WWE:

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit.”