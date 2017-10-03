Pro Wrestling Announcer Lance Russell Passes Away At 91

By
Marc Middleton
-

Legendary wrestling announcer Lance Russell has passed away at the age of 91. The Voice of Memphis Wrestling reportedly passed away at around 2:30am this morning.

Below are comments from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who was close with Russell, along with a photo of the two from a few weeks back. You can also see videos from Russell’s career below:

